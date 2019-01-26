Public Announcement: I Have Returned To My Male Birth Sex

I believe that gender identity is a fraud perpetrated by psychiatry, the likes of something the United States and other nations hasn’t experienced since the lobotomy era. As a result, I have returned to my male birth sex.

On January 25, 2019, in the State of Florida, the Marion County Department of Motor Vehicles in Ocala, Florida issued me a male driver’s license. Ocala, Florida has been my home since July 2018.

In the days ahead, I will be taking further steps to restore my birth sex to male more formally.

In my thirty plus year marriage, I am the husband. To my daughter, I am her Father. I no longer identify as a transgender or non-binary person and renounce all ties to transgenderism.

I will not be a party to advancing harmful gender ideologies that are ruining lives, causing deaths and contributing to the sterilization and mutilation of gender-confused children.

My history-making and landmark sex change to non-binary was a fraud based on the pseudoscience of gender identity. I am and have always been male. There should be no social or legal penalty for others to state that.

In addition to supporting the President’s ban on gender dysphoria in the military, I also support President Trump’s policy of recognizing and enforcing that there are only two biological sexes, male and female.

Jamie Shupe

